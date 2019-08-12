Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.08. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.50 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.39. 143,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,079. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $868.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.89. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.83.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

