Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. International Money Express reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). International Money Express had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 57,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21. International Money Express has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $531.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.60 and a beta of -0.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Money Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in International Money Express by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.