Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 2,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,098. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $93.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 566,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,638.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $52,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,907,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 373,569 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 675,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $899,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.