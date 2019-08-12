Brokerages Anticipate TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) to Post $0.18 EPS

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 162 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 62,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $118.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.28.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.32%. Research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 334,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

