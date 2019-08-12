Brokerages Expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings. Wipro reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nomura cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.76.

Shares of WIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.98. 753,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.71. Wipro has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wipro by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.