Brokerages Set Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Target Price at $13.16

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Rady bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,050 shares of company stock worth $330,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,191.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 7,489,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,450,178. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

