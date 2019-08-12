Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price at $2,062.52

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,072.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,916.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,040. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,888.94. Booking has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,019.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $20.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

