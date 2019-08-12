Brokerages Set Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) PT at $24.17

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on GAP from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other GAP news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $291,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 28.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,412,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,413,000 after buying an additional 4,491,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,406,000 after buying an additional 960,583 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,312,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,561,000 after buying an additional 341,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,069,000 after buying an additional 93,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 82.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,623,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,508,000 after buying an additional 734,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,476,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39. GAP has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. GAP had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

