Brokerages Set LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target at $71.44

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LYFT from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,179,000. AH Equity Partners III Parallel L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,682,000. AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,554,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,861,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.18. 5,286,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,897. LYFT has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LYFT will post -11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

