Brokerages Set Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) PT at $24.94

Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Sabre from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sabre from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $237,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

SABR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $24.83. 127,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,061. Sabre has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.39.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.29 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

