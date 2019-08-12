Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $30.63

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 81.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 37.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. 147,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,941. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

