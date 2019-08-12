Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) PT at $66.59

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.62. 1,217,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,871. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91. Ventas has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $73.74.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 397.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 19,394,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,092,000 after buying an additional 15,497,390 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,199,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,044,000 after buying an additional 938,202 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,469,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,459,000 after buying an additional 875,037 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5,155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 825,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after buying an additional 809,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

