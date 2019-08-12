BT Group – CLASS A’s (BT.A) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BT Group – CLASS A presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 266.82 ($3.49).

Shares of BT.A stock opened at GBX 172.96 ($2.26) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.27. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 182.24 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Jan du Plessis purchased 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £1,795.80 ($2,346.53). Also, insider Alison Wilcox sold 2,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37), for a total value of £4,758.49 ($6,217.81). Insiders purchased 1,510,289 shares of company stock worth $305,106,006 over the last quarter.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

