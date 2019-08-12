BTU Protocol (BTU) Tops One Day Volume of $703.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003100 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $24.69 million and approximately $703.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.33 or 0.04362040 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00044743 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000986 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,450 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

