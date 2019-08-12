Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

CABO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,090.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,316.00 price objective (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens started coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cable One to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,219.00.

Shares of CABO traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,254.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,420. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.43. Cable One has a 1-year low of $754.43 and a 1-year high of $1,271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,201.91.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 30.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.59, for a total transaction of $1,976,484.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total value of $233,044.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,398 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 450.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 683.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 92.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

