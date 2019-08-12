Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given a C$18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP) received a C$18.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.30.

Shares of CFP stock traded up C$6.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$15.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,865. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.32. Canfor has a one year low of C$8.55 and a one year high of C$32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.73.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

