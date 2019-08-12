CannTrust (TSE:TRST) Shares Down 22.3%

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (TSE:TRST) were down 22.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.88 and last traded at C$3.27, approximately 1,928,713 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,202,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of CannTrust from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CannTrust from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of CannTrust in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of CannTrust from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $594.39 million and a PE ratio of -26.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 5.64.

CannTrust Company Profile (TSE:TRST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

