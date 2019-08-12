Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) a $35.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.38.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,438,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,526. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Stack sold 51,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,158,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Berg sold 113,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $2,104,295.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 642,388 shares of company stock worth $13,041,271. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

