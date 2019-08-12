Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given a $99.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) has been given a $99.00 price objective by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

