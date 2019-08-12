Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiovascular Systems’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings met estimates while revenues beat the mark. We are upbeat about the year-over-year uptick in Coronary and peripheral device revenues within the company’s domestic market. The company is making concerted efforts in product innovation through R&D investments. The commercial launch of orbital atherectomy in international markets continues to prove profitable. The acquisition of WIRION Embolic Protection System during the quarter buoys optimism. The enrollment of the first patient under REACH PVI Clinical Study is encouraging as well. In a year’s time, Cardiovascular Systems has outperformed the industry. On the flip side, contraction in both margins is disappointing. Also, Cardiovascular Systems faces cut-throat competition in the niche space.”

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSII. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.89. 6,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,616. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4,689.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.