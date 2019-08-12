Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Set at $43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been given a $43.00 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.33% from the company’s previous close.

CDLX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

CDLX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. 502,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,976. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $726.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.77. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,304,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,715 shares of company stock valued at $16,398,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

