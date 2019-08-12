Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) vs. Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Financial Comparison

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Premier Bancorp and Carolina Trust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Carolina Trust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.12%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $479.45 million 3.75 $123.34 million $2.51 11.42 Carolina Trust Bancshares $22.34 million 3.20 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carolina Trust Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Carolina Trust Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 26.08% 8.04% 1.37% Carolina Trust Bancshares 14.66% 7.97% 0.85%

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Carolina Trust Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; and credit facilities to Homeowners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, and online bill payment services. It operates 44 full-service depository branches in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California; Pima and Maricopa Counties, Arizona; Clark County, Nevada; and Clark County, Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services. As of December 31, 2018, the company served its customers through a network of automated teller machines and nine full-service offices located in Lincolnton, Denver, Forest City, Gastonia, Hickory, Lake Lure, Mooresville, and Vale, North Carolina, as well as operated a loan production office in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

