Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells $2,990,841.35 in Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Director Ira J. Platt sold 39,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $2,990,841.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,658.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CVNA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01. Carvana Co has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $79.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $986.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 12,800.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.