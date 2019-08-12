CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the June 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,935. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 232.09%.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.