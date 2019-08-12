CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 66,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Dara Bazzano sold 1,252 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $59,482.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,756,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 60,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,474. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.70. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

