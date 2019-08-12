CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 2,441.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of CBS by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,672,642 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,561,000 after acquiring an additional 779,563 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBS by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,779,282 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $84,569,000 after purchasing an additional 462,110 shares in the last quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBS during the 1st quarter worth $14,097,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CBS by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 499,709 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $25,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CBS by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 490,382 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 263,487 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CBS from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

NYSE:CBS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.08. 1,101,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CBS Co. has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. CBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. CBS’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

