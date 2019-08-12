CBS (NYSE:CBS) Given a $64.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

CBS (NYSE:CBS) has been assigned a $64.00 price target by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the media conglomerate’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CBS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CBS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CBS from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE CBS traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. CBS has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $59.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 61.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBS will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CBS by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,278,156 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,453 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in CBS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,776,288 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,487,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in CBS by 26.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,672,642 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,561,000 after buying an additional 779,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBS by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350,869 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,267,000 after buying an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CBS by 2.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,098,805 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,757,000 after buying an additional 52,768 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

