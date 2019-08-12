Ccore (CCO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $20,617.00 and $9.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00263946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.01254309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00093859 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

