CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.64

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 1060280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

CEPU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $160.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.90 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 75.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

