CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on September 12th

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.62 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 19,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $587,466.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,539.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,396. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.85.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

