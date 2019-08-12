CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.02

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $10.38. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 3,464 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

