Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.10% of Central Pacific Financial worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,987,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 113,615 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 453,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 166,270 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul K. Yonamine purchased 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $255,790.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,790.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duane K. Kurisu purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $25,497.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,420.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,977 shares of company stock valued at $588,812. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

CPF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.45. 147,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.99. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.