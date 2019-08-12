CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Canaccord Genuity

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEU. Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.17.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$2.10. 514,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,262. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $528.87 million and a P/E ratio of 16.15. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$5.13.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$332.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.23 million. Research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

