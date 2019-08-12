CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Set at $59.00 by Cowen

Cowen set a $59.00 price objective on CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rowe upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $57.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.16.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.88. 2,874,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $150,814.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,210.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,765 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,641. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,571,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 865,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,077,000 after purchasing an additional 438,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 71,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

