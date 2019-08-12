Change 1-Day Volume Tops $18,283.00 (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Change has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Change token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, OKEx and Kucoin. Change has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $18,283.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Change Token Profile

Change was first traded on October 14th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,673,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Change’s official website is getchange.com. The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changebank. Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Change

Change can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Change should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Change using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

