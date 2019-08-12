Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Chegg makes up approximately 3.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.06% of Chegg worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chegg by 20.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 3.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 377,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Chegg by 399.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth $398,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 143,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $6,171,359.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,127,627.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $8,964,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,094,694 shares of company stock worth $45,378,286. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of CHGG traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.73. 605,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 463.72, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.44 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.