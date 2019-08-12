Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s (CHSP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price target on Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:CHSP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 74,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $33.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 58,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

