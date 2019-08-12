Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $110.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPK. ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.81.

CPK stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 80.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

