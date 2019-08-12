Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $96.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 517.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,637 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

