China Lending Corp (NASDAQ:CLDC) Short Interest Up 34.7% in July

China Lending Corp (NASDAQ:CLDC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the June 30th total of 128,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of China Lending stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88. China Lending has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.76.

About China Lending

China Lending Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides direct lending services in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. It offers loans to micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company also provides financial consulting services.

