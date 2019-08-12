China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Down 28.4% in July

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Shares of COE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.91. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.