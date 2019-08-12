Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Trading Down 2.3%

Choom Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CHOOF)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 110,296 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 409,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32.

About Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF)

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the business of cultivating and selling cannabis for medical proposes and related products. It develops retail and lifestyle brand for cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

