Christopher J. Kirk Acquires 5,000 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) insider Christopher J. Kirk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $24,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KZR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.50. 99,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,344. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $36.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,849,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,242,000 after purchasing an additional 318,852 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

