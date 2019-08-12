Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7,838.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,722 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,103,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,636 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,144,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,858,000 after purchasing an additional 789,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 109.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,324,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,381,000 after purchasing an additional 692,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $2.03 on Monday, reaching $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,882,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,248,261. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

