Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $925.00. Clinigen Group shares last traded at $927.00, with a volume of 60,798 shares trading hands.

CLIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($18.16) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clinigen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 46.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 984.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71.

About Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.