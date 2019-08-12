CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE CNX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 140,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.67. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). CNX Resources had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 20,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 497,550 shares of company stock worth $3,489,382 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $41,498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 138.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,151,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,495 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 291.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,138,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,600 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $7,885,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 140.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,301,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 761,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

