COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Separately, Barclays raised COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

CCHGY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.94. 1,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.26. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

