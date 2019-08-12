Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Noble Financial

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) received a $6.00 price target from analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. 343,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,963. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $150,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 1,075.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 81.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $101,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Coeur Mining by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $105,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.