Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. It offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users and on-net services in carrier-neutral co-location facilities, company controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, it offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of point-to-point carrier Ethernet, TDM, POS, SDH, and/or carrier Ethernet circuits. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cogent Communications Group, Inc., is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 261,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $134.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,335.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $110,227.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,932 in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,903,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

