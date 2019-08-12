Coin Lion (LION) Market Capitalization Reaches $592,492.00

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Coin Lion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Coin Lion has a total market cap of $592,492.00 and approximately $1,409.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00265483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.01277950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00094867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.